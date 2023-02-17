Basel vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023 

Basel will host Servette at St. Jakob-Park on Sunday (February 19) in the Swiss Super League.

The hosts have had a rather difficult league campaign but remain hopeful of securing European football. Basel returned to winning ways in the Super League last weekend with a 3-1 comeback win over Sion before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff in midweek. Basel are sixth in the league table with 25 points from 20 games.

Servette, meanwhile, have performed well in the league this season and are now targeting a return to the European stage. They endured a sluggish return to action after the winter break but have now bounced back, recently picking up a 2-1 win at Winterthur, featuring goals from Miroslav Stevanovic and Theo Valls.

The visitors are second in the standings with 32 points from 20 games. They are 13 points behind Young Boys at the top of the pile.

Basel vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Basel and Servette. The hosts have won 29 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won just five.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games across competitions.

Only two of Basel's seven league defeats this season have come at home.

All four of Servette's league defeats this season have come away from home.

The RotBlau have conceded 23 league goals this season. Only league leaders Young Boys (13) have conceded fewer.

Basel vs Servette Prediction

Basel's latest result in the league ended a four-game winless streak. They have lost just one of their last six home games.

Servette, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning just one of their seven games before that. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Servette

Basel vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the hosts' last six games.)

