Basel vs Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Basel and Sion will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 20 clash on Sunday (January 26th). The game will be played at St. Jakob-Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Lugano last week. They took the lead through Kevin's 24th-minute strike while Anto Grgic equalized from the spot in first-half injury time. Albian Hajdari put Lugano ahead eight minutes into the second half while Xherdan Shaqiri equalized with an 87th-minute penalty.

Sion, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Grasshoppers. Their visitors were reduced to 10 men following Saulo Decarli's fourth-minute dismissal but the 10 men held on, with Tomas Veron stepping off the bench to score a 64th-minute winner.

The loss left Tholot Didier's side in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 19 games. Basel are second on 31 points.

Basel vs Sion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 79 wins from the last 158 head-to-head games. Sion were victorious on 36 occasions while 43 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Basel claimed a 4-1 penalty shootout victory following a 2-2 draw in the Swiss Cup.

Five of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Basel are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games (three wins).

Four of Sion's last six away games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Basel's last six league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Basel vs Sion Prediction

Basel and Lugano canceled each other out in their top-of-the-table clash last weekend, leaving both sides as they were in the top two spots. The Rotblau are second, one point behind Lugano as they seek their first league title in eight years. Fabio Celestini's side are the favorites here and have an impressive record in this fixture over the last few years.

Sion returned to the top flight after one season following their Challenge League triumph last season and have performed reasonably well.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Basel 3-1 Sion

Basel vs Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

