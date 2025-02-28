Basel vs Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025 

Basel and Sion battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 26 clash on Saturday at St. Jakob-Park.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Etoile-Carouge in the Swiss Cup quarter-final. An action-packed second half saw Xherdan Shaqiri miss a penalty for Basel, and Etoile went ahead in the 55th minute through Oscar Ferreira. A late fightback, though, saw Gabriel Sigua equalise for Basel with six minutes left while Kevin bagged a brace to book a semi-final date with Lausanne.

The Rotblau now shift their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at St. Gallen.

Sion, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Luzern last weekend. They were behind at half-time to Adrian Grbic's sixth-minute strike, while Kreshnik Hajrizi's own goal doubled Luzern's lead. Severin Ottiger netted a 65th-minute own goal.

The loss left Didier Tholot's side in ninth spot in the standings, with 30 points from 25 games, while Basel lead the way at the summit with 42 points.

Basel vs Sion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 80 wins from their last 159 head-to-head games with Sion, who have been victorious 36 times.

Their most recent clash in January saw Basel claim a 4-1 home win.

Their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends, with four producing at least three goals.

Sion's last six league games have seen both teams score and also produce over 2.5 goals.

Basel's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Sion have won one of their seven league games in 2025, losing five.

Basel vs Sion Prediction

Basel let a two-goal lead slip against St. Gallen, but the point saw them go joint-top with Lugano following Lugano''s loss to Young Boys. Fabio Celestini's side are the favourites and are unbeaten in nine home games, winning six.

Sion, meanwhile, won their last three league games in 2024 but didn't carry that form over into the new year. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Basel 3-1 Sion

Basel vs Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

