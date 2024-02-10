Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Basel and St. Gallen will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 23 fixture on Sunday ( February 11th).

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 loss to Lugano at the same venue last weekend. Renato Steffen's 69th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, also fell to a defeat by the same scoreline away to Luzern. Thibaut Klidje scored the match-winner in the 71st minute.

The defeat left them in third spot having garnered 36 points from 22 games. Basel are 10th with 25 points to show for their efforts in 22 games.

Basel vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 172nd meeting between the two sides. Basel have 80 wins to their name. St. Gallen were victorious on 48 occasions in the past while 43 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Basel claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

That result ended a run of nine successive head-to-head games to witness goals at both ends.

Seven of St. Gallen's last eight league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Basel's last seven league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Basel have the second-worst home record in the league this season having garnered just 14 points from 11 games played in front of their fans.

Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction Prediction

Basel's four-game unbeaten run in the Swiss Super League came to a crashing end last weekend. But 14 of their 25 points this season have come at home.

St. Gallen saw their faint title hopes effectively end with their defeat to Luzern. That made it three losses in a row for Peter Zeidler's side and they need to buck this trend, if they are to remain in control of their destiny in the European qualification race.

Although one side could nick the win in a tight game, we are backing the spoils to be shared.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 St. Gallen

Basel vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - One team to score two goals in a row: No