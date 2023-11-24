Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Basel will host St. Gallen at the St. Jakob-Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Super League campaign.

The home side have endured a disastrous start to their season, prompting the dismissal of two different head coaches over the span of just one month. They were thrashed 4-1 by Servette in their last match, taking the lead midway through the first half via a Taulant Xhaka strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Basel sit rock-bottom in the Super League with just eight points from 13 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign on track when they play on Sunday.

St. Gallen, on the other hand, have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They beat Winterthur 4-2 in their last game, with former Stuttgart man Chadrac Akolo scoring a hat-trick to help the Espen to a hard-fought victory.

The visitors sit third in the table with 27 points picked up so far. They are just one point above league leaders Young Boys and can leapfrog them with a win this weekend.

Basel vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 135 meetings between Basel and St. Gallen. The hosts have won 65 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 37 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their six games prior.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Basel are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Swiss top-flight this season with a goal tally of 16.

St. Gallen have the second-best defensive record in the Super League this season with a goal concession tally of 16.

Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction

Basel's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last six home matches and have a difficult test this weekend.

St. Gallen have won their last three games on the bounce and four of their last five. They have, however, won just one away league game all season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Basel 2-2 St. Gallen

Basel vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last eight matchups)