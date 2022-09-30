Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Basel and St. Gallen will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday nine fixture on Saturday (October 1).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 away victory after extra time in the Swiss Cup against Aarau. First-half strikes from Valon Fazliu and Jean-Kevin Augustin saw the two teams cancel each other out after 90 minutes. Michael Lang and Dan Ndoye then scored in extra time to help Basel progress to the next round.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, progressed at Etoile-Carouge's expense with a 4-2 away victory. Lukas Gortler scored a second-half brace to help his team complete a comeback.

They will now turn their attention to league action, where they occupy third spot, having garnered 15 points from eight games. Basel, meanwhile, are in seventh place with nine points.

Basel vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 163 occasions, with Basel leading 76-46 in wins, while 41 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in April saw the two teams play out a 2-2 draw.

Basel are on a four-game winning streak across competitions.

The last nine games involving St. Gallen have seen at least three goals.

Basel have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last six games across competitions.

The last four games involving St. Gallen have seen goals at both ends.

Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction

Basel enter the game as slight favorites, and their recent four-game winning run could be a confidence booster for them. Alexander Frei's side have been plagued by inconsistency, but a run of seven wins in their last eight games across competitions suggests the tide could be turning.

FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 @FC_Basel_en Sergio López suffered a rupture of the anterior syndesmotic ligament on his right foot during training last Monday. He will be out for several weeks.



We wish you a speedy recovery, Sergio!



#FCBasel1893 #MirSinBasel Sergio López suffered a rupture of the anterior syndesmotic ligament on his right foot during training last Monday. He will be out for several weeks.We wish you a speedy recovery, Sergio! ℹ️ Sergio López suffered a rupture of the anterior syndesmotic ligament on his right foot during training last Monday. He will be out for several weeks.We wish you a speedy recovery, Sergio! 🍀 #FCBasel1893 #MirSinBasel https://t.co/OUUQQ3CLiK

Their winning run could be put to the test by a high-flying St. Gallen team whose bright start has put them in a surprise early title race. Both teams are likely to go all out for a win, but the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring exciting game.

Prediction: Basel 3-3 St. Gallen

Basel vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score in both halves

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far