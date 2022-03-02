Basel vs St. Gallen prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Round 24 of the Swiss Super League comes to an end at the St. Jakob-Park, where Basel play host to St. Gallen on Thursday.

The visitors head into the game unbeaten in each of their last 10 games in all competitions, while the hosts will be aiming to bounce back from their humbling defeat at Zurich.

Basel failed to make it two wins from two last weekend as they fell to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of league leaders FC Zurich away from home.

This followed a 3-0 victory over struggling Lausanne-Sport which saw their two-game winless run come to an end.

With 40 points from 23 games, Basel are currently third in the Swiss Super League standings, three points behind second-placed Young Boys.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, continued their blistering run of results as they picked up a 2-0 win over Grasshopper Zurich last time out.

They have now won each of their most recent four games, while they are unbeaten in their last 10 outings.

This upturn in form has seen St. Gallen rise to fifth place in the league standings, level on 29 points with FC Servette.

Basel vs St. Gallen Head-To-Head

Basel boasts the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 42 wins from the last 82 meetings between the sides. St. Gallen have picked up 19 wins in that time, while 21 games have ended all square.

Basel Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

St. Gallen Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Basel vs St. Gallen Team News

Basel

Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Suspended: None

St. Gallen

Alessandro Kräuchi remains the only concern on the injury front for the visitors as he continues his spell on the sidelines through an ACL problem.

Injured: Alessandro Kräuchi

Suspended: None

Basel vs St. Gallen Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Heinz Lindner, Michael Lang, Andy Pelmard, Strahinja Pavlovic, Noah Katterbach; Valentin Stocker, Fabian Frei, Liam Millar; Darian Males; Dan Ndoye, Adam Szalai

St. Gallen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati; Patrick Sutter, Leonidas Stergiou, Matej Maglica, Isaac Schmidt; Bastien Toma, Betim Fazliji, Víctor Ruiz; Kwadwo Duah, Julian Von Moos, Jérémy Guillemenot

Basel vs St. Gallen Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we expect another cagey and keenly contested affair on Thursday. However, we are backing Basel to cancel out the visitors’ efforts and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 St. Gallen

Edited by Peter P