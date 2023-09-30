Basel vs Stade Lausanne-Ouchy Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023 

Basel welcome Stade Lausanne-Ouchy to St. Jakob-Park for a Swiss Super League matchday nine clash on Sunday (October 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Luzern at the same venue in midweek. They went ahead through Djordje Jovanovic's strike on the hour-mark but were pegged back through Ardon Jashari's 81st-minute goal for Luzern.

Stade Lausanne, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a draw by the same scoreline in their previous outing, against fellow new boys Yverdon at home. Varol Tasar and Sahmkou Camara scored second-half goals to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw left the Ouchy outfit in 12th spot in the points table, having garnered five points from seven games. Basel, meanwhile, are level on points but are three places above on goal difference.

Basel vs Stade Lausanne-Ouchy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Cup in 2019 when Basel qualified with a 2-1 comeback away win.

Ten of Basel's 11 games across competitions this season have had goals at both ends.

Lausanne-Ouchy are competing in the Swiss Super League for the first time..

Basel have won just one of five competitive games at home this season.

Eight of Lausanne's nine games across competitions this season have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Five of Basel's seven league games have produced at least nine corners.

Basel vs Stade Lausanne-Ouchy Prediction

Basel have had a characteristicaally inconsistent campaign, with their Jekkyl and Hyde displays becoming something of a recurrent theme in recent years. The RotBlau are one of the traditional big sides in Swiss football, but evidence of their underperformance lies in the fact that they are have won just one game all season.

Lausanne, meanwhile, are debutants in the top flight and are ostensibly supposed to be heavy underdogs. However, their hosts' struggles means they will fancy their chances of leaving with something.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Stade Lausanne

Basel vs Stade Lausanne-Ouchy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corners

Tip 6 - Highest scoring half: Second half