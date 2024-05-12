Basel vs Stade-Lausanne prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2023-24

Basel will host Stade-Lausanne at St. Jakob-Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Super League campaign. The home side have endured a poor season and will finish in the bottom half of the pile for the first time in the 21st century.

They played out a goalless draw against Lausanne-Sport in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Stade-Lausanne have struggled for results in their debut season in the Swiss top flight and look set to return to the second tier as they sit rock-bottom in the table with just 26 points from 25 games.

They secured a lifeline last time out with a 3-1 victory over Yverdon-Sport. Rayan Kadima headed home the opener before Liridon Mulaj netted a brace to hand SLO a much-needed three points in their push for the relegation playoffs.

Basel vs Stade-Lausanne Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Basel and Stade-Lausanne. The hosts have won two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in April 2024 which the hosts won 2-0.

Basel Form Guide in Super League: D-D-D-W-W

Stade-Lausanne Form Guide in Super League: W-L-L-L-L

Basel vs Stade-Lausanne Team News

Basel

Emmanuel Essiam, Yusuf Demir, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Sergio Lopez and Renato Veiga are all injured and will not feature for the hosts this week.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Yusuf Demir, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Sergio Lopez, Renato Veiga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stade-Lausanne

Linus Obexer and Sahmkou Camara are both out with injuries and are not expected to play on Tuesday. Elies Mahmoud should, however, return to the squad this week after serving a one-game suspension against Yverdon-Sport last time out.

Injured: Linus Obexer, Sahmkou Camara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Basel vs Stade-Lausanne Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marwin Hitz; Adrian Barisic, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Finn van Breemen; Kevin Ruegg, Taulant Xhaka, Leon Avdullahu, Dominik Schmid; Fabian Frei; Thierno Barry, Anton Kade

Stade-Lausanne Predicted XI (5-4-1): Dany Da Silva; Lamine Gassama, Rayan Kadima, Lavdrim Hajrulahu, Lucas Pos, Michael Heule; Alban Adjini, Romain Bayard, Mergim Qarri, Liridon Mulaj; Vitalie Damascan

Basel vs Stade-Lausanne Prediction

Basel are on a run of three consecutive draws and won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four matches at St. Jakob-Park and will be hopeful of a positive result in their final home game of the campaign.

Stade-Lausanne's latest result ended a four-game losing streak and they will aim to kick on from that on Tuesday. They have, however, lost five of their last seven away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Basel 3-1 Stade-Lausanne