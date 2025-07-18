Basel vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Basel draw the curtain on their pre-season campaign as they take on La Liga side Villarreal at the Cashpoint Arena Trainingsplatz on Saturday. Marcelino’s side, meanwhile, will be looking to kick off their friendly schedule on a high and begin preparations for the 2025-26 campaign as they mean to go on.

Basel maintained their unbeaten pre-season campaign last Wednesday when they played out a 1-1 draw with Swiss second-tier side FC Wil at the St. Jakob Sportanlagen Feld.

Ludovic Magnin’s men have gone six consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, picking up three draws and three wins, including a 4-1 victory over FC Biel-Bienne in the Swiss Cup final on June 1.

Basel head into the new season off the back of a remarkable 2024-25 campaign, where they clinched the Super League title to complete the domestic double for the first time since 2017.

As for Villarreal, they upped the ante at the business end of last season, picking up six wins from their final six La Liga matches to clinch Champions League football.

Marcelino’s men finished with 70 points from their 38 league games to clinch fifth place in the table, only below fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao on goal difference.

Villarreal will look to begin their pre-season on a solid note as they are scheduled to feature in six warm-up games, including a thrilling clash with Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon on July 25.

Basel vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first-ever meeting between Basel and Villarreal, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Basel are unbeaten in their six friendly games in 2025, picking up three wins and three draws while scoring 12 goals and conceding five since the turn of the year.

Villarreal have won four of their most recent five away matches, with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo on April 23 being the exception.

Basel have lost just one of their last 16 matches across all competitions while picking up 12 wins and three draws since late March.

Basel vs Villarreal Prediction

With their Super League curtain-raiser against St. Gallen on the horizon, Basel will look to wrap up their pre-season preparations on a strong note and gather momentum for the new Swiss campaign.

While Villarreal aim to get their fitness up after the holidays, we predict Magnin’s side will come away with the win at the Cashpoint Arena Trainingsplatz.

Prediction: Basel 3-2 Villarreal

Basel vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Villarreal’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Basel’s last five outings)

