Basel vs Waldhof Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2022

Basel will entertain Waldhof at St. Jakob-Park in a club friendly on Saturday.

Basel vs Waldhof Preview

The Swiss Super League defending vice-champions are languishing in the fifth spot with 21 points – 14 adrift of leaders Young Boys. Basel’s objective for the season remains the title, but their copybook appears to be smeared with blots. Their five wins out of 16 matches so far have been obliterated by five losses and six draws.

It's early days yet and FCB are not doomed to fail. They still have 20 matchdays to mend their shaky form and straighten out their campaign, hence the choice for a busy World Cup break. The Waldhof clash will wrap up the three friendlies billed for the period. The German division three side are not expected to be a tall order for the hosts.

Waldhof failed to earn a promotion to 2. Bundesliga and qualification for the DFB-Pokal last season after finishing fifth in 3. Liga. They will surely give it another shot this term. However, after 17 rounds of games, the Waldhof Boys sit in eighth spot with 26 points – four places behind the first qualification spot.

The 3. Liga, which went on break before the World Cup, will return by mid-January. Waldhof have scheduled two friendly matches to fine-tune their team before the end of the year. The Basel meeting comes a week before their game against Heidenheim. The visitors are not expecting a stunner against the Swiss side. A decent showing should suffice.

Basel vs Waldhof Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel’s two recent friendly matches against Sandhausen and Lausanne Sport ended in a goalless draw and a 1-0 win for Basel.

Basel have won only once in their last five home matches, with four other games ending in draws.

The two teams will be meeting each other for the first time.

Waldhof have not won in their last five games on the road, drawing once and losing four times.

Basel have won twice in their last five matches, drawing twice and losing once. Meanwhile, Waldhof have won two and lost two, drawing once.

Basel vs Waldhof Prediction

The home side are expected to dominate the proceedings but may not have the intention of tearing apart the low-tier visitors.

The Germans will flex their muscles as much as possible to look competitive in the exhibition game and will pounce on the slightest goal opportunity.

Although they are hugely favored to win, Basel coach Alexander Frei says their objective will be the avoidance of injuries.

Prediction: Basel 3-1 Waldhof

Basel vs Waldhof Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Basel

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Basel to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Waldhof to score - Yes

