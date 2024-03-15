Basel vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Basel and Winterthur will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 28 clash on Saturday.

The home side were on the wrong end of a harrowing 5-1 defeat away to Young Boys last weekend. Joel Monteiro opened and wrapped up the scoring in the second and 66th minutes respectively while Cedric Itten, Elia Meschack and Jaouen Hadjam scored in between. Thierno Barry scored a 70th-minute consolation.

Winterthur, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Grasshoppers. Nishan Burkart scored a second-half brace to inspire the victory.

The victory left them in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 40 points from 27 games. Basel are ninth with 31 points to their name.

Basel vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

This will be the 51st meeting between the two sides. Basel have 32 wins to their name, and Winterthur were victorious on nine occasions, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2024 when Basel claimed a 3-1 away win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Winterthur are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, winning the last three on the bounce.

Four of Basel's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Basel have the second-worst home record in the league, with 17 points from 13 games in front of their fans.

Winterthur have the joint-worst defensive away record in the league with 31 goals conceded in 13 games on their travels.

Basel vs Winterthur Prediction

Basel have lost their last three games on the bounce. The hammering they received at Young Boys' hands last week would have deflated morale and increased the pressure on Fabio Celestini.

Winterthur are the second most in-form side in the league across the form table in the last five games, having accrued 11 points in this timeframe. The Rot-Weiss have won their last three games in all competitions and will be aiming to win four successive games for the first time this season.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Basel 2-2 Winterthur

Basel vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals