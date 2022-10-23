Basel vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022 

Basel will welcome Winterthur to St. Jakob-Park in a matchday 13 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (October 23).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw against FC Zurich at the same venue last weekend. It was a consecutive goalless draw for Alexander Frei's side and was their third straight stalemate across competitions.

Winterthurr, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Sion. Matteo Di Giusto scored the winner in the 25th minute.

The win made it four games unbeaten for Winterthur and steered them further clear of the drop zone, having garnered 12 points from as many games. Nasel, meanwhile, are two points better off in ninth spot.

Basel vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 27 wins from their last 45 games against Winterthur. Nine games have ended in draws, the same number of wins Winterthur have against the hosts..

Their most recent meeting in July was a 1-1 stalemate.

Basel are on a five-game winless run across competitions, drawing their last three games and losing the other two.

Winterthur are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, winning thrice to boost their survival chances.

Six of Winterthur's last seven games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Basel are winless in two home games, having previously won four on the bounce across competitions.

Basel vs Winterthur Prediction

Basel are the heavy favourites and expected to see off the newly promoted side. However, the hosts have been too inconsistent, leaving them closer to the relegation zone than in the title race.

Winterthur, meanwhile, have bounced back in recent weeks after a poor start to their return to the top flight. Their run has been inspired by a watertight backline that could be stretched by Basel.

Although either team could nick a win, we're backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Winterthur

Basel vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Basel have drawn their last three games across competitions.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (The last three games between the two sides saw both teams scoring.)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Basel's last five games across competitions have produced two or fewer goals).

