Basel vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Basel and Young Boys square off for the first time in the 2025-26 Swiss Super League campaign when they lock horns at the St. Jakob-Park on Wednesday. Having lost the previous three meetings between the two sides, Ludovic Magnin’s men will look to get one over the visitors and make it two wins from two home games this term.

Basel picked up their first win of the new Super League season on Saturday when they edged out Grasshopper Zurich 2-1 on home turf.

Before that, Magnin’s side kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Gallen on July 26, when Lukas Gortler and Willem Geubbels hit the target to hand St. Gallen a comeback victory.

Basel have come into the new season off the back of a stellar 2024-25 campaign as they clinched the league title and picked up a 3-2 extra-time victory over Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss Cup final to complete the domestic double.

Meanwhile, Young Boys were denied back-to-back victories to start the new season last weekend, when they played out a 1-1 draw with Winthertur at the Stadion Schützenwiese.

Before that, Giorgio Contini’s men opened the new season in style as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over 10-man Servette FC at the Wankdorf Stadion.

Young Boys head into Wednesday’s clash unbeaten in their last six Super League matches (3W, 3D) since May’s 3-2 defeat against Lausanne and will be looking to extend this solid streak.

Basel vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 40 wins from the last 101 meetings between the sides, Basel boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Young Boys have picked up 34 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Basel have won each of their last seven competitive home games, scoring 23 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 defeat against Young Boys on March 16.

Young Boys have failed to win their most recent six competitive away matches, losing four and picking up two draws since a 1-0 victory at Servette on April 1.

Basel vs Young Boys Prediction

The last five meetings between Basel and Young Boys have seen a combined 23 goals scored and another goal-fest is on the cards this weekend.

Basel have been tough to beat on home turf and we predict they will edge out Contini’s men, who have struggled to get going on their travels.

Prediction: Basel 3-2 Young Boys

Basel vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More