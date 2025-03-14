Basel vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

Basel host Young Boys at St. Jakob Park on Sunday in the Swiss Super League. The hosts dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Luzern last time out to drop to second in the league table, two points behind Servette.

Basel have struggled in recent weeks, picking up one win in five league outings but remain seven points safe in the championship play-offs spots with six games remaining in the regular season.

Young Boys, meanwhile, picked up a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Lausanne during the weekend to climb up to fifth. The defending champions have five wins in their last seven league games.

Basel vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 136 times. Basel have won 56, while Young Boys have emerged victorious in 42.

Basel have won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture, scoring nine times.

Young Boys have scored 11 times in their last five games with Basel.

RotBlau boast the best offensive and defensive records in the top flight, with 56 goals scored and 29 conceded in 27 games.

YB have the second-best defensive record in the league, with 34 goals conceded.

Basel vs Young Boys Prediction

The two sides are closely matched, but Basel have a slight boost due to their home advantage and better offensive form.

Nevertheless, Young Boys should earn a draw based on their recent form but will need to improve on their poor away form this season, winning wo of 13 games in the league.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Young Boys

Basel vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Young Boys' last four league games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of Basel's last seven games.)

