Basel vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

The St. Jakob-Park Stadium plays host to a high-profile fixture in the Swiss Super League as Basel and Young Boys go head-to-head on Sunday.

The Bebbi will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of the last eight meetings between the teams.

Basel were on the receiving end of a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of German side Karlsruher SC when they locked horns in a friendly fixture on March 24.

They have now turned their attention to the Swiss Super League, where they are currently on a three-game winning streak and have lost just once in their last six outings.

With 50 points from 27 games, Basel are currently second in the Super League table, 12 points off first-placed FC Zurich.

Elsewhere, Young Boys failed to arrest their slump in form as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against high-flying Zurich last time out.

They have now failed to win any of their most recent four games, claiming two wins and two draws since seeing off FC Sion 3-1 on February 26.

Young Boys are currently third in the league standings after picking up 45 points from 27 games so far.

Basel vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

With 38 wins from the last 88 meetings between the sides, Basel boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Young Boys have picked up 26 wins in that time, while 24 games have ended in draws.

Basel Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

Young Boys Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

Basel vs Young Boys Team News

Basel

The hosts will be without Emmanuel Essiam (thigh), Raoul Petretta (muscle) and Andrea Padula (knee), who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Suspended: None

Young Boys

The visitors will have to make do with several injury concerns down the spine of the team. The likes of Christian Fassnacht, Joel Monteiro, Miralem Sulejmani, Esteban Petignat, Quentin Maceiras and Mohamed Ali Camara are all set to sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Christian Fassnacht, Joel Monteiro, Miralem Sulejmani, Esteban Petignat, Quentin Maceiras, Mohamed Ali Camara

Suspended: None

Basel vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner; Michael Lang, Fabian Frei, Andy Pelmard, Tomás Tavares; Wouter Burger, Taulant Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Sebastiano Esposito, Liam Millar; Adam Szalai

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): David von Ballmoos; Lewin Blum, Fabian Lustenberger, Cedric Zesiger, Alexandre Garcia; Fabian Rieder, Sandro Lauper, Edimilson Fernandes; Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu, Moumi Ngamaleu

Basel vs Young Boys Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a fine season so far and currently find themselves in the upper echelons of the league standings. While Young Boys have suffered a slump in form, they will be backing themselves against an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in eight straight encounters.

We predict the spoils will be shared with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Young Boys

