Basel vs Yverdon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Basel and Yverdon battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round five fixture on Sunday (August 25). The hosts are coming off an 8-0 away thrashing of Subingen in the Swiss Cup.

Benjamin Kololli and Albian Ajeti put them two goals up by the 10th minute. Thierno Barry completed his first-half brace before departing for Villarreal a few days later. Ajeti, Bradley Fink and Marin Socitek scored second-half goals to help the Rotblau book their spot in the next round.

They now turn their focus back to the league, where their last game was a 6-0 win at Servette.

Yverdon, meanwhile, secured a 3-0 win at Dardania Lausanne despite playing for over an hour with 10 men. Willem Le Pogan was given his marching orders in the 26th minute, but despite their numerical disadvantage, Jesse Hautier broke the deadlock in the 50th minute for Yverdon before Boris Cespedes added a brace.

Their last league game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with defending champions Young Boys. The stalemate left them in tenth spot, having garnered two points from four games, while Basel are seventh with six points.

Basel vs Yverdon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 17 wins from the last 31 head-to-head games with Yverdon, who have been victorious six times.

Their most recent clash in May saw them cancel each other out in a goalless draw.

There has been a red card issued in four of Yverdon's five competitive games this season.

Basel's five competitive games this season have produced at least three goals.

Yverdon have conceded at least two goals in three of their four league games this term.

Basel vs Yverdon Prediction

Basel had a horrendous campaign last season and started the current campaign with defeats in their opening two games. However, Fabio Celestini's side have rebounded with three wins across competitions. Their resurgent form has been propelled by a potent attack that has scored 20 goals in five games.

Yverdon, meanwhile, are winless in the league but were too much for sixth-tier opposition in the cup. Nevertheless, expect Basel to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Yverdon

Basel vs Yverdon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

