Basel vs Yverdon Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Basel will welcome Yverdon to St. Jakob-Park for a Swiss Super League matchday 13 fixture on Sunday (November 5th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Kriens in the Swiss Cup round-of-16 on Wednesday. Djordje Jovanovic's 42nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Rotblau's last league game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat away to Lausanne.

Yverdon, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Winterthur. Sayfallah Ltaief and Boris Cespedes scored first-half goals to ensure that both sides canceled each other out.

The draw left them in eighth spot, having garnered 16 points from 12 games. Basel are rock-bottom with five points to show for their efforts in 11 games.

Basel vs Yverdon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 29th meeting between the two sides. Basel have 15 wins to their name, Yverdon were victorious on six occasions while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Yverdon claimed a 3-2 home win.

Basel's last five games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Yverdon's last nine league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Basel are currently on a nine-game winless run in the league, losing seven games in this sequence including each of the last four.

Basel have conceded two goals or more in seven of their last nine league games.

Yverdon are competing in the top-flight for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Basel vs Yverdon Prediction

Basel finally registered a win within the week, albeit in the cup against lower-league opposition. Fabio Celestini's side are five points away from safety and need to start accruing wins to avoid falling further off the pace in their survival quest.

Yverdon have taken to the top-flight like a fish to water, despite competing at this stage for the first time in 17 years. They are well-positioned to claim consecutive wins against Basel owing to their hosts' struggles.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 Yverdon

Basel vs Yverdon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 3 - More than 0.5 goals in the second half: Yes