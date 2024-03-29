Basel vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

Basel welcome Zurich to St. Jakob-Park in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are winless in four games across competitions and drew 1-1 with Winterthur in their previous outing. They conceded in the 40th minute before equalising through Souleymane Diaby's own goal. They are third from bottom in the league and are at risk of missing out on the Championship phase.

Zurich, meanwhile, have one win in five league games. They are winless in two outings and drew 2-2 with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy last time around. Jonathan Okita and Antonio Marchesano scored nine minutes apart in the first half, but Alban Ajdini's brace rescued a point for Lausanne.

Basel vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 230 times across competitions, with Basel leading 105-63.

Basel are winless in five meetings against Zurich, losing one. Four of these games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Basel have one win in four home league games, losing twice, keeping one clean sheet and failing to score once.

Zurich have one win in five games across competitions. They have six losses in their last seven away games.

Zurich are unbeaten in four away meetings against Basel, keeping three clean sheets.

Basel vs Zurich Prediction

Basel have one win in five league outings, losing thrice. They have two wins in last home games (excluding friendlies).

They are winless in four home meetings against Zurich, scoring twice. Basel have one win in nine meetings against the capital club, with that triumph coming in an away game.

Zurich, meanwhile, have one win in five games across competitions, conceding nine times and scoring five. They have one win in nine away games in the league and lost six times.

While both teams have struggled in recent league games, considering the visitors' upper hand in recent meetings and better goalscoring record, Zurich should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Basel 1-2 Zurich

Basel vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zurich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Marchesano to score or assist anytime - Yes