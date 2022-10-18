Basel vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2022 

Basel will host Zurich at the St. Jakob-Park on Thursday (October 20) night in the Swiss Super League.

The hosts have struggled this season and are closer to rock-bottom than the top of the standings. Basel played out a goalless draw against Servette in their last league outing. They were fortunate not to have lost the game, as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents, mustering just one shot on target. Basel are seventh in the league standings with 13 points from 11 games.

Zurich, meanwhile, have endured an abysmal start to their season, prompting the dismissal of manager Franco Foda less than three months after his appointment. Interim manager Genesio Colatrella and new boss Bo Henriksen have, however, failed to turn things around. The visitors played out a dour goalless draw against Young Boys in their last game.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the standings with just five points picked so far and are still searching for their first league win of the season.

Basel vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 92 meetings between Basel and Zurich. The hosts have won 54 of those games, while the visitors have won just 18. There have been 20 draws between the two sides.

The hosts picked up a 4-2 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winless streak in this fixture.

Bo Henriksen's men are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Zurich have picked up just two points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the Swiss top flight.

The RotBlau have conceded 12 league goals this season. Only Servette (9) and league leaders Young Boys (6) have conceded fewer.

Two of Basel's three league wins this season have come at home.

Basel vs Zurich Prediction

Basel are on a four-game winless streak across competitions. They have, however, won four of their last five games at St. Jakob-Park and will look forward to this one.

Zurich are on an 11-game winless streak and have failed to score in their last three games. They have lost four of their last five away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Zurich

Basel vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scoredin four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

