Basel vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023

Basel host Zurich at St. Jakob-Park in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (September 3).

The two clubs are on opposite paths. While Basel are struggling to step out of the drop zone, Zurich are looking to consolidate their lead atop the standings. Basel are one place above the basement (11th out of 12 teams) following one win and three defeats in four games and nine goals conceded against eight.

FCB will head into the meeting off a crushing 8-1 win over Saint-Blaise in the Swiss Cup. It was their first win in three outings. Sunday’s game is a must-win for Basel if they want to avoid dropping further. Bottom-placed Lausanne Ouchy could usurp them with a win over the weekend.

Zurich, meanwhile, are enjoying a renaissance following a difficult campaign last season that saw them finish eighth – two places from bottom. They're unbeaten in 10 games, winning eight. They also boast an impressive away record, as they're unbeaten in last five trips across competitions.

FCZ are not safe, though, as they're closely followed by second-placed Lugano, who're trailing by two points. Third and fourth-placed Young Boys and St Gallen are only three points behind.

Zurich will have to avoid a slip-up at Basel to keep their stranglehold atop the table.

Basel vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games against Zurich.

Basel have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games against Zurich.

Basel have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Zurich have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five away outings.

Basel have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Zurich have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Basel: W-L-L-W-W; Zurich: D-W-W-W-D

Basel vs Zurich Prediction

Basel have been struggling with a shambolic defence, which is no good news ahead of their clash with free-scoring Zurich. The hosts need to fix that quickly.

Meanwhile, Zurich will look to exploit Basel’s weak form, with top scorer Jonathan Okita (four goals) and Daniel Afriyie (two goals) expected to lead the way.

Zurich’s better form and superior quality should be difficult for Basel to match even at home.

Prediction: Basel 1-2 Zurich

Basel vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zurich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zurich to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Basel to score - Yes