Bastia vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2022

Bastia and Fiorentina will go head-to-head in a friendly at the Stade Armand Cesari on Wednesday (December 14).

Having picked up four straight friendly wins, the Serie A side will look to continue in the same vein as they prepare for a return to competitive football.

Bastia were last in action on November 19, when they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over amateur side SC Marnaval in round eight of the Coupe de France.

Before that, they suffered successive defeats in Ligue 2, losing 1-0 against Paris FC on November 5 before a 1-0 defeat against Sochaux seven days later. Bastia are 14th in the French second tier, level on 18 points with 13th-placed Quevilly-Rouen Metropole.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina maintained their fine run of recent results with a 3-0 win over Romanian side Rapid Bucuresti in a friendly.

They have now won four straight friendlies since a 2-1 loss to AC Milan in November in their last Serie A game before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. Fiorentina are tenth in Serie A, picking up 19 points from 15 games.

Bastia vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Bastia and Fiorentina, who will both look to kickstart their rivalry on a winning note.

Fiorentina are on a run of four friendly wins, scoring 18 goals and conceding just once since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men have also picked up five wins from their last six competitive games, with a 2-1 loss to AC Milan on November 13 being the exception.

Bastia have managed two wins from their last seven outings, losing three and claiming one draw since early October.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in eight of their last nine away games across competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw.

Bastia vs Fiorentina Prediction

With four straight friendly wins in the bag, Fiorentina have enjoyed a productive World Cup break and will return to action in the Serie A with renewed confidence. They boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and should see off Bastia comfortably.

Prediction: Bastia 1-3 Fiorentina

Bastia vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: First to score - Fiorentina (Fiorentina have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Bastia’s last six games.)

Poll : 0 votes