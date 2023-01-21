Bastia vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Bastia host Lorient at the Stade Armand-Cesari in the Coupe de France on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Bastia are currently 7th in Ligue 2, five points off 2nd placed Bordeaux. Regis Brouard's side have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will look to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against Lorient on Saturday.

Lorient are currently 7th in Ligue 1, five points off 5th placed Rennes. Regis Le Bris' side have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Bastia on Saturday.

Both teams will want to win the game to progress to the next round of the competition and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Bastia vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bastia have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Lorient winning only one.

Bastia came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met, back in May 2017. Goals from Enzo Crivelli and Gael Danic were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Bastia are tied for the fourth worst attack in Ligue 2, having only scored 18 goals in their 19 games so far this season.

Lorient have the seventh best attack in Ligue 1, having scored 31 goals in their 19 games so far this season.

Bastia vs Lorient Prediction

Both sides have had decent seasons so far and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Bastia will have no new injury worries going into Saturday. Brouard will have a full strength side to choose from for the game. Meanwhile, Julien Laporte, Theo Le Bris and Yvon Mvogo are all unavailable for Lorient due to injury.

It's hard to see Bastia coming away with anything from this game, given the difference in quality between the two sides. We predict Lorient will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Bastia 0-2 Lorient

Bastia vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lorient Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Bastia have one of the worst attacks in Ligue 2)

Tip 3 - Terem Moffi to score (The striker has 12 goals in 18 games so far this season)

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes