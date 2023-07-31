BATE Borisov vs Aris Limassol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1, 2023 

BATE Borisov host Aris Limassol at the Mezokovesdi Varosi Stadion in Hungary on Tuesday (August 1) for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The Belarusian outfit were battered 6-2 in the first leg, with their progression hopes almost over. Limassol were 3-0 up at the break as Yannick Gomis and Leo Bengstsson, coupled with an own goal from Sidi Bane, had Borisov on the ropes.

The visitors threatened to make a comeback after the break, as Artem Kontsevoy pulled one back just three minutes into the restart to make it 3-1. However, Gomis brought up his brace soon after to restore Limassol's three-goal lead.

Ruslan Khadarkevich scored another for Borisov as Kiryl Alsheuski's side weren't ready to give up yet but ended up conceding twice more in the final ten minutes. BATE enter the second leg of their Champions League qualifier with a massive four-goal deficit and will need to put up an epic performance to turn that around.

BATE Borisov vs Aris Limassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the two teams, with their first-leg clash - which Aris won 6-2 - being their first.

BATE have played three games against Cypriot teams, winning once: 3-0 versus APOEL Nicosia in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in 2007.

BATE are the first Belarusian side Aris have faced.

BATE last played in the group stage of a European competition in the 2018-19 season of the UEFA Europa League.

InEuropean qualifiers, BATE have lost five of their last seven games, but won their last home game (2-0 vs Partizani in the last round of the Champions League qualifiers).

Aris have never reached the group stage of a major European competition

In the European qualifiers, Limassol have won twice in three games, both coming at home: 2-0 vs Neftci Baku and 6-2 vs BATE Borisov.

BATE Borisov vs Aris Limassol Prediction

BATE's chances of progressing into the next round are slim, but the Belarusian side won't go down without a fight. Aris may try to play defensively, as they hold a sizeable four-goal advantage.

It should be another fun encounter with the two sides going right at each other. BATE should win the game but could fall short on aggregate.

Prediction: BATE 3-2 Aris

BATE Borisov vs Aris Limassol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: BATE

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes