Bate Borisov vs Partizani Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2023

Bate Borisov will square off against Partizani at the Mezőkövesdi Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first-round qualifiers on Tuesday.

As UEFA has currently barred Belarusian teams from hosting an international football match, the game is taking place at a neutral venue (Hungary). They met in Albania in the first leg last week which ended in a 1-1 draw as Dmitri Antilevski and Tedi Cara scored within eight minutes of each other in the second half.

The hosts are back in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time in three seasons and will look to book their place in the group stage for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign. The visitors, meanwhile, are back in the Champions League qualifiers after two seasons.

Bate Borisov vs Partizani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the hosts have drawn all three of their meetings against Albanian opponents.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in that period and conceding just one goal. They have been in good goalscoring form in these games, scoring 17 goals. At home, they have just one win from their last five home games.

The visitors played their first competitive match of the season in the first leg and extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

The visitors have just three wins from their last 25 games in the European qualifiers, interestingly, two of them have come in their travels.

The hosts have fared slightly better in their recent qualifiers with five wins from their last 14 games.

Bate Borisov vs Partizani Prediction

The Yellow-Blues have three clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions. At home, they have just one win in their last five games, suffering three defeats.

The Red Bulls have been in poor form in their recent qualifying games with just three wins since 2006. They have failed to score in 14 of their last 19 qualifying games as well and might struggle here.

Considering Bate's home advantage and better record in recent qualifiers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bate Borisov 2-1 Partizani

Bate Borisov vs Partizani Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bate Borisov to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Valery Gromyko to score or assist any time - Yes