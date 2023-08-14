BATE Borisov vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023 

BATE Borisov host Sheriff Tiraspol at the Borisov Arena on Thursday (August 17) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, looking to keep their slim progression hopes alive.

The Belarusian side were thumped 5-1 in Moldova last week, all but ending their hopes of reaching the playoffs. A brace from David Akpan Ankeye either side of a goal from Cedric Badolo put them 3-0 up by the 47th minute. Sidi Bane pulled one back for BATE in the 50th minute, but a stoppage-time double from Momo Yansane added glose to the scoreline.

What's particularly concerning is that BATE also conceded 11 goals in two legs against Aris Limassol in the second qualifying round of the UEF Champions League.

Their latest humiliation has once again shown just how out of depth they have been in these qualifiers. The Yellow-Blues need to win the second leg by at least four goals to overturn the deficit and reach the playoffs.

Sheriff have been a surprise package in Europe in recent years. In 2021, the Moldovan side famously beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League and reached the Round of 16 of the Europa League last season.

Now, the Wasps are looking to reach the group stage of a major European tournament for the third straight year.

BATE Borisov vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the fourth meeting between the two sides.

Sheriff have won just once in their two previous clashes with BATE, a 5-1 win in the first leg this season and lost in the 2010-11 Europa League group stage.

Sheriff's last away game to BATE ended in a 3-1 defeat in November 2010.

BATE have conceded 16 goals in last three European qualifiers, shipping at least five times.

BATE have lost three of their last four home games in Europe.

BATE Borisov vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

BATE have been horrendous in their last few European games, with their defence mercilessly exposed. Sheriff have the game in the bag but should pick up another victory.

Prediction: BATE 1-2 Sheriff

BATE Borisov vs Sheriff Tiraspol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheriff

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes