Battle of the Bosses: Bill Shankly vs Sir Alex Ferguson

In this first instalment of Battle of the Bosses, we pitch two of the most successful managers in English football.

Bill Shankly and Sir Alex Ferguson managed two of the biggest clubs in England

In the Battle of the Bosses, we compare top managers from different eras across Europe on the basis of their individual qualities and attributes. The rules are simple: two managers go head-to-head in five key aspects and one must register at least three victories to win.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Bill Shankly hold legendary status at their respective clubs. Bill Shankly brought Liverpool out of the shadows of the second division and helped the club achieve unprecedented glory in the early 1960’s and 70’s.

While with Manchester United, Sir Alex played a key role in knocking Liverpool off their perch in the 90’s and establishing an era of dominance in England that lasted over two decades.

#1 Early Impact



Ferguson did not have the best of starts at Old Trafford

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson was appointed as the manager of Manchester United in November 1986. The Red Devils were languishing in 21st position when Sir Alex took over from the charismatic Ron Atkinson, but the Scot had a strenuous first three years at Old Trafford.

He changed things around at the club and led them to finish 11th in the league. He revolutionised the club’s training and scouting systems, bringing in more discipline to the club and promoting youth.

Two years without any silverware brought the Scot under severe scrutiny in 1989-1990. Manchester United entered the new decade just one place off the relegation zone, which triggered a widespread demand for Fergie’s sacking from both fans as well as the media.

His first major trophy, the FA Cup, helped the United boss salvage the otherwise disappointing season and in turn, save his career in management. The Scot’s first league title with Manchester United came in the 1992-1993 season, six years after his appointment.

Bill Shankly

When William Shankly arrived at Liverpool FC in 1959, the club had been in the second division for five years. Under his command, the club climbed up the table and gained promotion within a couple of years, winning the Second Division championship in 1962.

The new Liverpool manager let go of 22 players within 18 months and didn’t hesitate in spending money, bringing in the likes of winger Ian Callaghan, strikers Roger Hunt and Ian St John, and center-half Ron Yeats. Replenished with fresh talent, the new Liverpool side went on to win their first league championship title under Shankly in 1963-64 season.

Within four years of his appointment, Bill Shankly helped Liverpool gain promotion and made them the best team in the English league. It’s fair to say that the Scotsman had an instant impact on the club that had been mouldering in the second division.

Winner of round 1: Bill Shankly