Bayer Leverkusen v Lokomotiv Moscow: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspension lists and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Bayer Leverkusen has one of the most exciting young attack in the Champions League

Lokomotiv Moscow travels to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in what could realistically be the battle for the third place in Group D. Neither of the teams are expected to qualify from the group containing tournament favourites Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Bayer Leverkusen returns to the Champions League after a two-year hiatus. The German club's preparation for the Champions League though has been far from ideal after Peter Bosz's side lost 4-0 to Dortmund during the weekend.

Lokomotiv Moscow has some familiar names amongst their ranks with Benedict Howedes, Joao Mario, Krychowiak amongst a few.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Kerem Demirbay is doubtful for his first Champions League fixture as a Leverkusen player

Striker Joel Pohjanpalo returned to training during the international break after six months but is unlikely to play a part in today's match.

Kerem Demirbay is doubtful for the fixture following a knock in their last match against Dortmund.

Injuries: Joel Pohjanpalo (match fitness), Kerem Demirbay (doubtful)

Suspension: none

Lokomotiv Moscow

Benedict Howedes is big doubt for today's match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Yuri Semin has a big headache with a string of injuries to some of their key players. Jefferson Farfan and Boris Rotenberg are long term absentees with the duo out with knee injuries.

Solomon Kverkvelia and Aleksei Miranchuk are also out of the match while Benedikt Howedes and Anton Miranchuk are doubtful for the fixture.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan (knee), Boris Rotenberg (knee), Solomon Kverkvelia, Aleksei Miranchuk (muscle), Benedikt Howedes (doubtful), Anton Mirnachuk (doubtful)

Suspension: none

Predicted Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen (4-1-4-1): Hradecky; Lars Bender, Tah, Sven Bender, Wendell, Aranguiz, Bellarbi, Demirbay, Havertz, Bailey and Volland

Lokomotiv Moscow (4-2-3-1): Guilherme; Zhivoglyadov, Murilo, Corluka, Ignatyev, Krychowiak, Barinov; Zhemaletdinov, Joao Mario, Eder, Smolov

