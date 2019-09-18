×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen v Lokomotiv Moscow: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspension lists and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
9   //    18 Sep 2019, 14:02 IST

Bayer Leverkusen has one of the most exciting young attack in the Champions League
Bayer Leverkusen has one of the most exciting young attack in the Champions League

Lokomotiv Moscow travels to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in what could realistically be the battle for the third place in Group D. Neither of the teams are expected to qualify from the group containing tournament favourites Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Bayer Leverkusen returns to the Champions League after a two-year hiatus. The German club's preparation for the Champions League though has been far from ideal after Peter Bosz's side lost 4-0 to Dortmund during the weekend.

Lokomotiv Moscow has some familiar names amongst their ranks with Benedict Howedes, Joao Mario, Krychowiak amongst a few.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Kerem Demirbay is doubtful for his first Champions League fixture as a Leverkusen player
Kerem Demirbay is doubtful for his first Champions League fixture as a Leverkusen player

Striker Joel Pohjanpalo returned to training during the international break after six months but is unlikely to play a part in today's match.

Kerem Demirbay is doubtful for the fixture following a knock in their last match against Dortmund.

Injuries: Joel Pohjanpalo (match fitness), Kerem Demirbay (doubtful)

Suspension: none

Advertisement

Lokomotiv Moscow


Benedict Howedes is big doubt for today's match against Bayer Leverkusen.
Benedict Howedes is big doubt for today's match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Yuri Semin has a big headache with a string of injuries to some of their key players. Jefferson Farfan and Boris Rotenberg are long term absentees with the duo out with knee injuries.

Solomon Kverkvelia and Aleksei Miranchuk are also out of the match while Benedikt Howedes and Anton Miranchuk are doubtful for the fixture.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan (knee), Boris Rotenberg (knee), Solomon Kverkvelia, Aleksei Miranchuk (muscle), Benedikt Howedes (doubtful), Anton Mirnachuk (doubtful)

Suspension: none

Predicted Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen (4-1-4-1): Hradecky; Lars Bender, Tah, Sven Bender, Wendell, Aranguiz, Bellarbi, Demirbay, Havertz, Bailey and Volland


The predicted lineup for today
The predicted lineup for today

Lokomotiv Moscow (4-2-3-1): Guilherme; Zhivoglyadov, Murilo, Corluka, Ignatyev, Krychowiak, Barinov; Zhemaletdinov, Joao Mario, Eder, Smolov


The predicted lineup for today
The predicted lineup for today
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen Football Lokomotiv Moscow Football Kai Havertz Leon Bailey Butler Peter Bosz
Advertisement
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT OLY ZEN
1 - 1
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Zenit
FT INT SLA
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Slavia Praha
FT CHE VAL
0 - 1
 Chelsea vs Valencia
FT AJA LIL
3 - 0
 Ajax vs Lille
FT BEN RB-
1 - 2
 Benfica vs RB Leipzig
FT BOR BAR
0 - 0
 Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona
FT NAP LIV
2 - 0
 Napoli vs Liverpool
FT SAL GEN
6 - 2
 Salzburg vs Genk
Today CLU GAL 10:25 PM Brugge vs Galatasaray
Today OLY TOT 10:25 PM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Tottenham
Tomorrow ATL JUV 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Juventus
Tomorrow BAY LOK 12:30 AM Bayer Leverkusen vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow PSG REA 12:30 AM PSG vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow BAY CRV 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
Tomorrow DIN ATA 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us