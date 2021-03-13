Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen welcome Arminia Bielefeld to the BayArena on Sunday as they look to continue to build momentum in the Bundesliga.

Last week, after a continued run of ordinary form, Leverkusen had a good win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Patrick Schick scored the only goal of that game in the 76th minute, as Peter Bosz found some respite with the 1-0 win.

Leverkusen had won just two of their last 11 matches in all competitions before that win against Monchengladbach. That run saw them knocked out of both the Europa League and the DFB-Pokal.

Despite that run of awful form, Leverkusen are still well in the race to finish in the top four in the Bundesliga. They are currently fifth, with 40 points from 24 games, just three points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, who are currently fourth.

Arminia, on the other hand, have different ambitions at the other end of the table. They are currently 16th, with 19 points from 24 games.

Last weekend, Arminia drew 0-0 with Union Berlin. However, they lost 2-0 in midweek against Werder Bremen in a game that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.

Nathan de Medina was sent off for Arminia, as Josh Sargent and Kevin Mohwald scored to give Bremen a routine win in that game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

Leverkusen have won eight and lost just five of the last 17 matches that they have played against Arminia.

Aleksandar Dragovic scored an 88th-minute winner in the reverse fixture that was played in Bielefeld in November, as Leverkusen won 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Santiago Arias, Daley Sinkgraven, Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Paulinho and Julian Baumgartlinger are all still injured.

Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz tested positive for COVID-19, and will remain in isolation.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Daley Sinkgraven, Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Paulinho, Julian Baumgartlinger

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Florian Wirtz

Arminia Bielefeld

Nathan de Medina is suspended after picking up a red card against Bremen. Sergio Cordova and Cebio Soukou are both injured, and might not play this game.

Injured: Sergio Cordova, Cebio Soukou

Suspended: Nathan de Medina

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XIs

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lennart Grill; Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Nadiem Amiri, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay; Leon Bailey, Patrick Schick, Moussa Diaby

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze; Ritsu Doan, Michel Vlap, Manuel Hartel; Fabian Klos

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen is regaining confidence following their win against Gladbach last weekend.

For Arminia, this has been a tough first season back in the big time and we are predicting that it will continue at the BayArena on Sunday.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Arminia Bielefeld