Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Bayer Leverkusen host Arminia Bielefeld at the BayArena on Saturday afternoon.

Bayer Leverkusen saw their impressive run come to an end last weekend as they were beaten 3-2 by Mainz. Patrik Schick opened the scoring with his 20th league goal of the season before their opponents leveled up the scores in the second half. Lucas Alario then reclaimed the lead for his side before a four-minute double from Mainz turned the game on its head.

The hosts remain third in the table with 41 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to bounce back from their latest result when they play on Saturday.

Arminia Bielefeld are performing very commendably in their battle for survival. They picked up a hard-fought but well-deserved 1-0 win over Union Berlin last time out, with Masaya Okugawa scoring the sole goal of the game.

Arminia Bielefeld sit 14th in the league table with 25 points from 23 games. They are now three points clear of the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win at the weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Bayer Leverkusen and Arminia Bielefeld. The hosts have won nine of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two clubs last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season. Bayer Leverkusen won the game 4-0.

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-W-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-L-D-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Patrik Schick came off injured against Mainz and will join Karim Bellarabi and Andrey Lunev on the injury list for the hosts.

Robert Andrich, Julian Baumgartlinger and winter signing Sardar Azmoun are both doubts for the game due to injuries.

Injured: Patrik Schick, Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev

Doubtful: Robert Andrich, Sardar Azmoun, Julian Baumgartlinger,

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Manuel Prietl is out with an illness and will not play this weekend. Andres Andrade remains on the recovery path from an ankle injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andres Andrade

Unavailable: Manuel Prietl

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker; Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay; Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Lucas Alario

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Fabian Kunze, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf, Masaya Okugawa; Janni Serra

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten run, including a run of four consecutive wins in which they scored 16 goals. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games across all competitions and will be relishing their chances ahead of Saturday's clash.

Arminia Bielefeld are in good form themselves with just one loss in their last eight games. They could however see defeat when they come against a European places contender at the weekend.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld

