Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Augsburg to the BayArena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Leverkusen are trailing league leaders Bayern Munich by eight points, and the visitors are 10th in the standings with 43 points.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league games. After a 1-0 away win over Heidenheim in their first league game of the month, they have played two consecutive draws. They met St. Pauli last week and were held to a 1-1 away draw. Patrik Schick gave them the lead in the 32nd minute, and Carlo Boukhalfa pulled St. Pauli level in the 78th minute.

Fuggerstädter lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich earlier this month and are unbeaten in their last two league games. They met Eintracht Frankfurt last week and were held to a goalless draw.

Ad

Trending

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions. Leverkusen have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 20 wins. The visitors have just two wins to their name, and seven games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double last season and registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in December.

Both teams have drawn 10 of their 30 league games this season. The hosts have registered 18 wins, seven more than Fuggerstädter.

Augsburg are unbeaten in their eight Bundesliga away games in 2025, recording five wins and keeping five clean sheets.

Bayer Leverkusen have lost just one of their last 28 league games, with that loss registered at home against Werder Bremen in March.

Leverkusen have won their last three meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets. Fuggerstädter, meanwhile, have kept just one clean sheet in their 13 meetings against the hosts.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Prediction

Die Werkself have won just one of their last four games across all competitions. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in three games during that period while keeping two clean sheets. They have suffered just one loss at home against the visitors and will look to build on that form.

Jeanuël Belocian, Martin Terrier, and Mario Hermoso remain sidelined with injuries. Xabi Alonso will also be without the services of Nordi Mukiele, who picked up a calf injury in training and is likely to be sidelined for three weeks.

Ad

Fuggerstädter have been in good touch recently and have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions. They have an unbeaten away record in the Bundesliga this year and will look to extend that run here. Nonetheless, they have lost five of their last six away meetings against Leverkusen.

Yusuf Kabadayi remains sidelined, while Reece Oxford is not an option yet. Mërgim Berisha dropped out of training after a minor injury, and his involvement is doubtful here. Noahkai Banks will miss this match with a thigh issue.

Ad

The defending champions have a good home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More