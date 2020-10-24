Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going when they host Augsburg at the BayArena this Monday in Bundesliga action.

After drawing the opening three games of the campaign, Die Werkself picked up their first win at Mainz last weekend and followed it up with a resounding 6-2 thrashing of Nice in the Europa League on Thursday.

So while confidence is soaring in the Leverkusen camp, the Fuggerstädter are reeling from a loss of form. Since beating Borussia Dortmund at the end of last month, they have drawn and lost their next two games, failing to score in both.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Head-To-Head

In 19 official meetings between the sides (all coming in this century), Augsburg have never beaten Leverkusen.

In fact, the latter have dominated this fixture so much that they've won 12 times, including each of the last four league meetings.

In the 2019-20 season, Die Werkself whitewashed Augsburg, winning 3-0 away from home and 2-0 at the BayArena.



What are your predictions for Monday?



🔜 #B04FCA pic.twitter.com/zQs2u2a2Lt — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 24, 2020

In the 2019-20 season, Die Werkself whitewashed Augsburg, winning 3-0 away from home and 2-0 at the BayArena.

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Team News

Paulinho has been sidelined for Leverkusen since July due to a ligament injury, whereas Santiago Arias won't be back until March next year after sustaining a horrific ankle injury while on international duty with Colombia a couple of weeks ago.

Centre-forward Patrik Schick, who has been out this whole month with a muscle problem, will return at the start of November.

Injured: Paulinho, Santiago Arias, and Patrik Schick

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

For Augsburg, Jan Moravek and Alfred Finnbogason continue to be sidelined with muscle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Jan Moravek and Alfed Finnbogason

Supended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen (4-1-4-1): Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Julian Baumgartlinger; Leon Bailey, Exequiel Palacios, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby; Lucas Alario.

Augsburg (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Mads Valentin; Andre Hahn, Rani Khedira, Tobias Strobl, Daniel Caligiuri; Michael Gregoritsch, Fredrik Jensen.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Prediction

Given the recent trajectory of both sides and the sheer attacking firepower in the Leverkusen roster, this match seems to be heading one way only.

Augsburg would love to get one over Leverkusen at last and bring their season back on track, but they aren't in the best shape at the moment to pull it off, and a Leverkusen victory is the most likely end result.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Augsburg