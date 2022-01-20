Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Bayer Leverkusen host Augsburg at the BayArena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen beat struggling Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 last weekend and could easily have tripled that tally as they constantly carved apart their opponents. Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick both got on the scoresheet for the hosts. The latter and Kerem Demirbay both saw their penalty attempts saved by Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Die Werkself sit third in the Bundesliga table with 32 points. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play this weekend.

Augsburg played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt with Michael Gregoritsch scoring the equalizer for his side in the first half. The result means the visitors are now winless in their last four league games, a run which has seen them draw three times.

Fuggerstädter sit just above the relegation spots in 15th place with 19 points after 19 games. They will now be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the opening weeks of the Bundesliga this season. Bayer Leverkusen won the game 4-1.

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Augsburg Form Guide: D-L-D-D-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

The hosts have a lengthy absentee list ahead of Saturday's game. Julian Baumgartlinger, Daley Sinkgraven and Andrey Lunev are all injured while Odilon Kossounou and Edmond Tapsoba are currently at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Charles Aranguiz and Exequiel Palacios are both struggling with fitness and may not be available to play while Niklas Lomb and Paulinho have both been ruled out with the COVID-19. Kerem Demirbay has been suspended and will be absent as well.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Daley Sinkgraven, Andrey Lunev

Doubtful: Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios

Unavailable: Niklas Lomb, Paulinho, Odilon Kossounou, Edmond Tapsoba

Suspended: Kerem Demirbay

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl is injured and is likely to miss the remainder of the season while Tomas Koubek is out due to COVID-19. Iago is a doubt for the game

Injured: Tobias Strobl

Doubtful: Iago

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tomas Koubek

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky (GK); Mitchel Bakker, Piero Hincapie, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong; Florian Wirtz, Robert Andrich; Karim Bellarabi, Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Marcus Pedersen, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny; Ruben Vargas, Niklas Dorsch, Arne Maier, Andi Zeqiri; Ricardo Pepi, Michael Gregoritsch

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen ended a five-game winless run with a comfortable win over Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

Similarly, Augsburg are winless in their last four league games and could see that run extend on Saturday as they head to the ground their hosts have not lost on in six games.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Augsburg

