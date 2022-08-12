Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayer Leverkusen will host Augsburg at the BayArena on Saturday in the second gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts opened their league campaign on the wrong foot, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. They created a few chances to get on the scoresheet but could not convert, as they fell to a third defeat in their last four games against the Black and Yellows. Leverkusen will play on home turf for the first time this season and will hope to take their first three points of the season.

Augsburg, meanwhile had a even more dire opening day outing than their hosts. They were beaten 4-0 by Freiburg, with all four goals coming in the second half, including one from former Fuggerstadter Michael Gregoritsch.

The visitors are in the drop zone and will look to pick up their first win of the season this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Leverkusen and Augsburg. The hosts have won 16 of their previous matchups, while Augsburg have won just once. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which Leverkusen won 5-1.

Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W.

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Robert Andrich came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one, alongside Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Amine Adli. Florian Wirtz and Lukas Hradecky are both set to miss the game, with the former out with an injury and the latter due to a suspension.

Injured: Florian Wirtz.

Doubtful: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli, Robert Andrich.

Suspended: Lukas Hradecky.

Unavailable: None.

Augsburg

The visitors have a rather lengthy injury list ahead of the weekend clash. Niklas Dorsch, Lukas Petkov, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl, Reece Oxford and Ruben Vargas are all injured.

Injured: Niklas Dorsch, Lukas Petkov, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl, Reece Oxford, Ruben Vargas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Andrey Lunev; Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie; Exequiel Palacios, Kerem Demirbay; Moussa Diaby, Sardar Azmoun, Adam Hlozek; Patrik Schick.

Augsburg (3-5-2): Rafael Gikiewicz; Maximilian Bauer, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Daniel Caligiuri, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Iago; Andre Hahn, Ermedin Demirovic.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg Prediction

Leverkusen are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last six games across competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four games on home turf and will fancy their chances here.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They have a poor record in this fixture and could lose here.

Prediction: Leverkusen 2-1 Augsburg.

