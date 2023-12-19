Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2023

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play Bochum at the BayArena on Wednesday in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their most recent league game. Goals from Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong and midfielder Florian Wirtz secured the win for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bochum, on the other hand, beat Union Berlin 3-0 in their most recent league game. Goals from Japanese attacker Takumo Asano, Portuguese striker Goncalo Pacienca and Austrian midfielder Kevin Stoger sealed the deal for Bochum.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen have won four games, lost two and drawn three.

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has managed 16 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo has managed 11 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong has contributed 10 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Japanese attacker Takumo Asano has managed six goal contributions in 15 league starts for Bochum this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been one of the best sides in Europe this season, having won 12 of their first 15 league games and drawn the other three. Manager Xabi Alonso is earning plaudits for his work at the club, and that praise has inevitably been followed by his being linked to some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid.

Victor Boniface has proven to be a revelation following his €20.5 million move from Union SG. The 22-year-old has already established himself as one of the best attackers in the Bundesliga, but attacking contributions have occurred in plenty from Bayer Leverkusen.

Bochum, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, having won two of their last five league games. They are six points ahead of 16th-placed Koln. The win over Union Berlin will provide them some confidence, but facing an in-form Bayer Leverkusen is another task altogether.

Having finished 14th last season, Bochum will hope to make some progress this time around.

Bayer Leverkusen are in incredible form at the moment, and are arguably the best team in the Bundesliga right now. We expect them to secure a win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bochum

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to keep a clean sheet - Yes