Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2023

Bayer Leverkusen host Bochum at the BayArena in the Bundesliga on Wednesday, looking to extend their winning run to five games.

Following a run of three winless games in October, which started with a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, Die Werkself won their next four top-flight matches in a row.

This has seen them jump seven places in the Bundesliga table, going up from 16th in October to ninth right now, with 21 points in the bag from 16 games.

Xabi Alonso, who replaced Gerardo Seoane as the club's head coach in October, is working his magic following a stuttering start to his tenure.

Bochum, too, are on a roll right now with three league wins on the trot. It has propelled them out of the relegation zone and into 14th place, but they remain only two points clear of the bottom two.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 25 clashes between the sides, Bayer Leverkusen have won 12 times over Bochum, while losing on nine occasions

There has been only one draw in the last eight clashes between the sides - and interestingly, it came in their last encounter in April 2022 (0-0).

After failing to win any of their opening eight games, Bochum have won five in their next eight.

Bayer Leverkusen have scored in each of their last 18 Bundesliga home games against Bochum - this is their longest ongoing scoring run at home to any current top-flight side.

Bayer Leverkusen have won four consecutive Bundesliga games since April/May 2022, collecting more points in those four matches (12) than in their previous 12 games combined (9).

Die Werkself have conceded 28 goals in the Bundesliga this season - the last time they have conceded more after 16 matchdays was in 1982-83 season (35).

Bochum have won three Bundesliga games in a row for the first time since November 2007.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Prediction

Both teams come into the match on the back of a strong winning run and will be eager to continue in the same vein on Wednesday.

However, we could see them cancel each other out at the end of a thrilling contest.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Bochum

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes