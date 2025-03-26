Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28th 2025

Bayer Leverkusen will invite Bochum to BayArena in the Bundesliga on Friday. The defending champions are in second place in the league table, having won 16 of their 26 games. The visitors have registered five wins and are struggling in 16th place.

The hosts met Stuttgart before the international break and recorded a 4-3 away win. Both teams had benefited from an own goal in that match, and Patrik Schick scored a stoppage-time winner for Leverkusen. It was their first win after three consecutive defeats.

Die Unabsteigbaren hosted Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous league outing and suffered a 3-1 loss. Gerrit Holtmann halved their deficit in the 73rd minute, but substitute Michy Batshuayi restored Frankfurt's two-goal lead in stoppage time.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 77 times in all competitions. Leverkusen have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 33 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 27 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

Only two teams, Holstein Kiel (64) and Werder Bremen (53), have conceded more goals than Die Unabsteigbaren in the Bundesliga this season (52).

Leverkusen have kept five clean sheets in their last seven meetings against the visitors.

Bochum are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Bundesliga, scoring six goals while conceding five times.

Bayer Leverkusen have suffered two losses in the Bundesliga this season. Interestingly, both have been registered at home.

Only league leaders Bayern Munich have a better goalscoring record than the hosts in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 75 goals, 16 more than the defending champions.

Leverkusen have failed to score in their last three home games in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Prediction

Die Werkself registered a narrow win before the international break, scoring four goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have won three of their last eight games in all competitions, with all three registered in away games. They have failed to score in the other five games.

Mario Hermoso, Jeanuël Belocian, and Martin Terrier are long-term absentees for Xabi Alonso. Florian Wirtz is also expected back after a month, while Edmond Tapsoba will hope to be fit by next week. Nathan Tella faces a late fitness test.

Die Unabsteigbaren have won just one of their last four league games, though this win was registered away from home. Notably, they are winless in their last six away games in this fixture, suffering five losses while failing to score in four games.

Tom Krauß is back in training after a brief injury spell and should return to the starting XI. Bernardo is nursing a knee injury and will miss this match. Koji Miyoshi was injured in the friendly game against Preußen Münster and is sidelined for at least a week.

The hosts have a better recent record in this fixture and, considering their better goalscoring form, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bochum

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

