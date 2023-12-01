Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with an impressive Bayer Leverkusen side in an important clash at the Bay Arena on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit eased past AC Milan by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The hosts eased past Werder Bremen by a 3-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won 21 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's 16 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen lost both their matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season - they managed to pick up at least one point against every other team in the competition.

Since a 0-0 draw against RB Leipzig in December 2019, Borussia Dortmund have lost their last six matches against league leaders in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up a total of 34 points from their first 12 matches in the Bundesliga - their best-ever start to a top-flight campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen have won their first six matches at home in the Bundesliga this season - the first time they have achieved the feat since the 2003-04 season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this season. The likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have come into their own this year and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund were impressive at the Bay Arena last season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game. Bayer Leverkusen are in the form of their lives at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes