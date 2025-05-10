Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the BayArena in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Leverkusen are set to finish second in the league table, while Dortmund, fifth in the standings, need to win their remaining two games to ensure a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.
The hosts extended their unbeaten streak in the league to five games last week, as they were held to a 2-2 away draw at Freiburg. Florian Wirtz halved the deficit in the 82nd minute, and defender Jonathan Tah bagged a stoppage-time equalizer.
The visitors have been in good touch recently, winning five of their last six league games. They extended their winning streak across all competitions to four games last week, recording a 4-0 home triumph over Wolfsburg. Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi bagged braces in that comfortable win.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 107 times in all competitions. Dortmund have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 46 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 34 wins, and 27 games have ended in draws.
- Their two meetings last season had ended in 1-1 draws, and Leverkusen registered a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture in January.
- Borussia Dortmund have scored at least three goals in five of their last six league outings.
- Bayer Leverkusen have suffered just one loss in the Bundesliga since August, with that loss registered at home against Werder Bremen in March.
- The hosts have played the most draws (11) in the Bundesliga this season. Dortmund have drawn six games this season, with only Heidenheim recording fewer stalemates (5).
- The visitors have suffered eight of their 11 defeats in the Bundesliga this season on their travels.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction
Die Werkself have drawn three of their last four league games and will look to register a win in their last home game of the season. Notably, they are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, suffering two defeats.
There is no team news update for Xabi Alonso, who remains without the services of Jeanuël Belocian, Martin Terrier, Nordi Mukiele, Mario Hermoso, and Alejo Sarco due to injuries. This is Alonso's last home game as the Leverkusen manager and he will look to sign off with a win.
Die Borussen are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, and they will look to continue that prolific run here. They are winless in their last three meetings against Leverkusen and their last win in this fixture was registered away from home in 2023.
Maximilian Beier has not been able to recover from an ankle injury and will miss this match. Niko Kovač should be able to count on the services of Jamie Gittens, but Nico Schlotterbeck remains sidelined.
Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes