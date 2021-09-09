Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen invite Borussia Dortmund to the Bay Arena on Saturday as the Bundesliga returns after the international break.

Leverkusen have got off to an unbeaten start in the 2021-22 campaign. After a draw against Union Berlin in the opening fixtures of the season, they have recorded two back-to-back wins, scoring four goals in both.

Borussia Dortmund kicked off their season with a massive 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt but suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Freiburg but returned to winning ways against Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 93 times across all competitions. Die Borussen have been the dominant side in this fixture with 40 wins but Leverkusen are also not far behind with 31 wins.

The spoils have been shared 22 times between the two North Rhine-Westphalian rivals. The hosts have been able to record a win in their last two games at Saturday's venue.

The two sides last squared off in their Bundesliga fixture in May at Signal Iduna Park, a game that ended in a 3-1 win with Erling Haaland bagging a brace.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Julian Baumgartlinger underwent a second knee surgery of the year and is expected to remain sidelined until 2022. Charles Aranguiz picked up a calf injury while on international duty with Chile and is ruled out for the game. Edmond Tapsoba has been ruled out with an ankle injury while Timothy Fosu-Mensah is nursing a knee injury.

Piero Hincapié and Exequiel Palacios won't make it back on time for the game on account of their national commitments.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Edmond Tapsoba, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International Duty): Piero Hincapié, Exequiel Palacios

Borussia Dortmund

The visiting side have a few injury concerns for this game as well. Mateu Morey is a long-term injury. Gio Reyna, Emre Can, Marcel Schmelzer and Steffen Tigges are all sidelined with injuries.

Thomas Meunier, Nico Schulz, Soumaïla Coulibaly and Thorgan Hazard have minor problems and are doubts for the game. Dan-Axel Zagadou has resumed training but might sit this one out.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Gio Reyna, Emre Can, Marcel Schmelzer, Steffen Tigges

Doubtful: Thomas Meunier, Nico Schulz, Soumaïla Coulibaly, Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchel Bakker; Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Karim Bellarabi, Kerem Demirbay, Paulinho; Patrik Schick

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-1-2-1-2): Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphaël Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus; Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

The visiting side have a lengthy injury list at the moment but their star man Haaland is a player who possesses the ability to turn the game on its head.

Leverkusen have enjoyed a great start to their 2021-22 campaign and they have the best goal difference (+7) in the league. Given the home advantage and current form, Die Werkself should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund.

