Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have been in excellent form this season. The hosts edged FSV Mainz to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 26 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's nine victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach are winless in their last 10 matches against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against a single club in the competition at the moment.

Bayer Leverkusen have won their last 10 matches in all competitions - their second-longest such run since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1979.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 38 points from their first 17 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their third-highest tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. The reigning champions remain four points behind Bayern Munich in the title race and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have a poor recent record at the Bay Arena and have a point to prove going into this game. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

