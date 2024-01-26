Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in a high-profile encounter at the Bay Arena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The hosts edged RB Leipzig to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an impressive recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 25 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's nine victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won seven of their last eight matches against Borussia Monchengladbach but were held to a 2-2 draw in the previous game between the two teams in May this year.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 27 matches in all competitions and are currently the only team in Europe's top five leagues to have achieved this feat.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up a total of 48 points after 18 games in the Bundesliga this season - the third-best start to a campaign in the history of the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won only one of their last 16 matches away from home in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been a shadow of their former selves this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes