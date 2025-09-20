Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bayer Leverkusen play host to Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday. Die Fohlen, who have failed to taste victory in their last five visits to the BayArena, will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run and secure their first win of the campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen had to dig deep in their midweek UEFA Champions League opener when they fought back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium.

Before that, Die Werkself secured a 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on September 12 to record their first league win of the campaign in Kasper Hjulmand’s first game in charge following the surprise dismissal of head coach Erik ten Hag.

Leverkusen have picked up four points from the first 12 available in the Bundesliga to sit 11th in the league standings, six places and three points above this weekend’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach failed to find their feet last Sunday when they were battered 4-0 by a spirited Werder Bremen side at Borussia Park.

Die Fohlen have failed to win their opening three matches of the new Bundesliga campaign, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding five goals and failing to find the back of the net so far.

Following last weekend’s loss against Bremen, Monchengladbach confirmed the sacking of head coach Gerardo Seoane, who leaves the club without a win in any of their last 10 league matches (7L, 3D) since March’s 1-0 victory over Leipzig.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Bayer Leverkusen boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last five home games against Monchengladbach, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in November 2019.

Monchengladbach have lost each of their last four Bundesliga away matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring five since April’s 1-1 draw at St. Pauli.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Leverkusen and Monchengladbach have changed head coaches after a slow start to the season and will both be out to secure a much-needed victory.

Monchengladbach have endured their joint-worst start to a new Bundesliga season after the first three matches and we see them struggling at the BayArena once again.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

