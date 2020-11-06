Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the BayArena on Sunday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Be'er Shava on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

A brace from Jamaica international Leon Bailey, an own goal from right-back Or Dadia and a late goal from teenage midfielder Florian Wirtz secured the win for Peter Bosz's side.

Dutch winger Elton Acolatse's brace proved to be a mere consolation for Hapoel Be'er Shava.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, thrashed Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

A hat-trick from France international Alassane Plea, an own goal from young defender Valeriy Bondar and goals from left-back Ramy Bensebaini and attacker Lars Stindl sealed a comfortable win for Marco Rose's team.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In 30 previous encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost 10 and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other in May of this year, with Bayer Leverkusen beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1. A brace from midfielder Kai Havertz, now at Chelsea, and a goal from Germany international Sven Bender ensured victory for their side. Winger Marcus Thuram scored the goal for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Bayer Leverkusen have a few injury concerns ahead of this match. Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz, right-back Santiago Arias, striker Patrik Schick and young Brazilian forward Paulinho are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Charles Aranguiz, Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Patrik Schick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach will be without key midfielder Denis Zakaria, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: Denis Zakaria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Florian Wirtz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Breel Embolo, Patrick Herrmann, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have started well, despite losing key players Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland to Chelsea and AS Monaco respectively in the summer. They are yet to lose a game in the league, and players like Lucas Alario and Florian Wirtz have impressed.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, have impressed under the management of Marco Rose. They beat RB Leipzig in their most recent league game, and are just a point behind Leverkusen in the table.

A high-octane match is expected. Both Peter Bosz and Marco Rose are renowned for their unique style of play. However, Gladbach's form and quality might prove to be the difference on the day.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Borussia Monchengladbach

