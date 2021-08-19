Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play Borussia Monchengladbach at the BayArena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Urs Fischer's Union Berlin in their most recent Bundesliga game. An early first-half goal from Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for Union Berlin was cancelled out by a goal from French winger Moussa Diaby for Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich. A goal from French forward Alassane Plea for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by a goal from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski for Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost 10 and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Bayer Leverkusen beating Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0, courtesy of a second-half goal from Czech Republic international Patrik Schick.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: D

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, experienced winger Karim Bellarabi, Argentine striker Lucas Alario and talented young midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Injured: Karim Bellarabi, Lucas Alario, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Florian Wirtz, Edmond Tapsoba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach will be without French defender Mamadou Doucoure and young midfielder Manu Kone. There are doubts over the availability of the Swiss duo of Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo, as well as Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini.

Injured: Manu Kone, Mamadou Doucoure

Doubtful: Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Ramy Bensebaini

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchel Bakker, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Moussa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Patrik Schick

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Joe Scally, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen ended up sacking Dutch manager Peter Bosz in March, and have replaced him permanently with Swiss boss Gerardo Seoane. Bayer Leverkusen have been active in the transfer window, having signed talents like Odilon Kossounou and Mitchel Bakker to solidify their defence.

Borussia Monchengladbach too have a new manager at the helm. Adi Hutter has replaced Marco Rose at the club, with Rose now Borussia Dortmund boss. Borussia Monchengladbach have held on to their top talents like Marcus Thuram and Florian Neuhaus so far, with various top European clubs showing an interest in the duo.

Both Seoane and Hutter made their names as managers in Switzerland. Hutter's success with Eintracht Frankfurt has been well-covered, while this is Seoane's first stint at a top European league. There is work to be done at both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

🎙️ #Hütter: "I'm looking forward to seeing Gerry Seoane. He was my successor in Bern and achieved great things there, so he deserves to be in the Bundesliga. We have a lot of mutual respect for each other."#DieFohlen #B04BMG pic.twitter.com/JkZwz5qP3D — Gladbach (@borussia_en) August 19, 2021

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

