Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2022

Bayer Leverkusen will entertain Club Brugge at the BayArena on Tuesday (November 1) as they wrap up their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign.

Club Brugge and Porto have qualified for the Round of 16 from Group B, but the last game of the group stage has significance for all the teams. Brugge need a win to finish as table toppers, while Leverkusen need a win and also Atletico Madrid to draw or lose against Porto to qualify for the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

Leverkusen saw late drama in their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid last week, as the Spanish team were awarded a penalty late in injury time. Yannick Carrasco, though, missed from the spot as the game ended 2-2. Brugge, meanwhile, conceded for the first time in the competition, as they fell to a 4-0 home loss to Porto on the same day.

Brugge bounced back with a 4-2 win over Oostende in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, while Leverkusen suffered a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig a day before.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the third time on Tuesday. Leverkusen are winless against Brugge, with one game ending in a draw and Brugge winning 1-0 in the meeting at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Leverkusen are winless in their last five games across competitions, losing three and drawing two.

The hosts have conceded at least twice in their last three Champions League games.

Brugge have kept four clean sheets in five games in the competition but conceded four against Porto last week. They have the fourth-best defensive record in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge Prediction

Leverkusen are in last place in Group B but still have faint hopes of securing a place in the Europa League playoffs. This is a must-win game for them, but they haven't scored in three of their five Champions League games this season.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en Tough times. Still you’re standing with us from game to game. Thank you to each of you! Tough times. Still you’re standing with us from game to game. Thank you to each of you! ⚫️🔴 https://t.co/Pgj2daskeF

Brugge, meanwhile, have not scored in their last two Champions League games after scoring seven in the first three. They have already qualified for the knockouts but will like to win the group.

Leverkusen have endured a poor run in recent games, so the visitors should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Club Brugge

Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brugge

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brugge to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Ferran Jutglato score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes