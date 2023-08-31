Bayer Leverkusen vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023

Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Darmstadt to the Bay Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts have kicked off their league campaign on a positive note, winning two games on the spin. After a hard-fought 3-2 home win over RB Leipzig in the campaign opener, they recorded a comfortable 3-0 away win over Borussia Monchengladbach last week. Victor Boniface bagged a brace while Jonathan Tah also got on the scoresheet.

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the season. They were hammered 4-1 at home by Union Berlin last week, who were reduced to 10 men in the 21st minute of the game.

The hosts are in third place in the league table, trailing Union Berlin and Bayern Munich on goal difference while the visitors are in 17th place.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just seven times in all competitions thus far. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with five wins for the hosts and two games going the visitors' way.

They last met in the 2016-17 Bundesliga campaign, in which Leverkusen secured a league double, including a 3-2 home win.

Leverkusen have won two of their three home games against the visitors, outscoring them 6-5 in these games.

The visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two league games of a Bundesliga campaign for the first time in history.

The hosts have a 100% record across all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals while conceding twice.

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in all three games thus far, conceding eight goals while scoring just once.

The visitors have suffered defeats in 16 of their last 18 away games in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Darmstadt Prediction

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have got their season off to a flying start, winning three games in all competitions. Despite the absence of key players including Piero Hincapié and Patrik Schick on account of injuries and Amine Adli due to suspension, Die Werkself have done well thus far.

Die Lilien have scored just one goal in two league games thus far. They have done well in their away games at Leverkusen, scoring at least one goal in three games while keeping one clean sheet.

With that in mind, they should be able to find the back of the net. Nonetheless, considering the hosts' rich form, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Darmstadt

Bayer Leverkusen vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Hofmann to score or assist any time - Yes