Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side thrashed TSG Hoffenheim by a comprehensive 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts edged Viktoria Koln to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good historical record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 28 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 14 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won each of their last 10 matches at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and could set a club record in this regard with a victory this week.

Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt have never played out a 0-0 stalemate in the 80 matches between the two teams in the Bundesliga - the only such fixture in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are winless in their last five matches in the Bundesliga - only Borussia Monchengladbach have a longer such run in the top flight in this regard.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the Bundesliga.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have failed to hit the heights they achieved last season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled in this fixture in the recent past but have been a formidable force this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Ad

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More