Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen have been in exceptional form so far this season and are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings. The hosts thrashed Molde by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aberdeen in the Conference League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 24 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 14 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won each of their last nine matches at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions and have scored a total of 32 goals in these matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 36 points from their 14 matches in the Bundesliga this season - the joint-best start to a league season in the club's history.

Bayer Leverkusen are the first team in the Bundesliga to remain unbeaten after 14 games since Borussia Dortmund achieved the feat in the 2018-19 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt have found the back of the net in each of their last seven games in the Bundesliga and have scored a total of 20 goals in these matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have been virtually unstoppable under Xabi Alonso and could potentially give Bayern Munich a run for their money in the title race. Florian Wirtz has stepped up to the plate this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt have also been clinical this season but face one of the most dangerous teams in the league on Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes