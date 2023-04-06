Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in an important clash at the Bay Arena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side defeated Union Berlin by a comfortable 2-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts eased past FC Schalke 04 by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 18 of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 13 victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the reverse fixture by a comprehensive 5-1 margin and could complete a league double over Bayer Leverkusen for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen have won each of their last eight home games against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and have scored a total of 29 goals during this period.

Bayer Leverkusen have won six games in a row in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2020 - they have not won seven such games in a row since 1979.

Bayer Leverkusen are going into this game in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings - their highest position in the league table this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have managed to hit a purple patch this month and are in excellent form at the moment. Florian Wirtz has come into his own this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have also stepped up to the plate this season and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score - Yes

